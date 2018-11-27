Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
US: Russia violates missile treaty that Trump wants to scrap
by Maria Danilova, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 27, 2018 2:29 pm EST
WASHINGTON — A Trump administration official says Russia is violating the landmark nuclear missile treaty from which the White House is preparing to withdraw.
The senior official says Russia has developed and deployed “multiple battalions” of a missile that is banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty signed in 1987. The official spoke Tuesday on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive foreign-policy issues.
The Trump administration said in October the treaty is outdated and it intends to withdraw from it.
Russia says the missile has not been tested for the range of more than 300 miles (500 kilometres) that would make it banned under the treaty.
But the Trump administration official says the administration believes Russia “probably” wants to be “unconstrained” by the treaty as it modernizes its military.
Maria Danilova, The Associated Press
