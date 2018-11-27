Loading articles...

Sleeping pilot overflies Australian island destination

MELBOURNE, Australia — Airline officials say a pilot is under investigation after falling asleep in the cockpit of a freight plane and overflying his Australian island destination by 46 kilometres (29 miles).

Airline Vortex Air says the pilot was the only person aboard the twin-propeller Piper PA-31 Navajo Chieftain and was flying on autopilot during the flight this month from Devonport city on Tasmania northwest to King Island in Bass Strait.

The Melbourne-based airline said in a statement Tuesday that the pilot “unintentionally fell asleep while in command of the aircraft.”

It said: “The issue became apparent when air traffic control was unable to contact the pilot in-flight.”

The airline said the pilot landed safely on King Island. The pilot has not been identified.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.