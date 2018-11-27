Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
SIU terminates investigation into death of 87 year old woman given naloxone
by The Canadian press
Posted Nov 27, 2018 4:02 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 27, 2018 at 4:08 pm EST
Ontario’s police watchdog has
terminated its investigation into the death of an 87-year-old woman who was given naloxone by an officer earlier this month in eastern Ontario.
The Special Investigations Unit says the woman went into medical distress at a Remembrance Day ceremony in Clayton, Ont., and individuals began performing first aid.
The SIU says an Ontario Provincial Police officer gave the woman naloxone when he found out she was on medication.
It says the woman was later pronounced dead in hospital and the cause of death was due to cardiac arrest.
SIU director Tony Loparco says the evidence is clear the woman’s death was due to a medical cause and not the administration of naloxone.
Shortly after the woman’s death, the provincial government announced officers wouldn’t be subject to SIU investigations in cases where naloxone was administered.
