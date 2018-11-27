Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Prominent Chinese photographer taken by police, wife says
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 27, 2018 11:15 am EST
BEIJING — The wife of award-winning Chinese photographer Lu Guang says he was taken away by state security agents more than three weeks ago during a trip to the country’s far west.
Lu’s wife, Xu Xiaoli, told The Associated Press late Tuesday that he was travelling in Xinjiang when she lost contact with him on Nov. 3.
Xu says a friend helped her inquire about his whereabouts in Zhejiang, his home province. Authorities there said he and another photographer had been taken by Xinjiang state security, but gave no further details.
Xu said in a phone interview that he would never have done anything illegal because of his sense of social responsibility.
Lu won a World Press Photo prize in 2004 for a series on poor Chinese villagers suffering from HIV.
The Associated Press
