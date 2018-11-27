Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Philippine peace talks adviser resigns over graft
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 27, 2018 10:34 am EST
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine president has accepted the resignation of his adviser on peace talks with insurgents and sacked two other officials due to corruption in an anti-poverty program created for insurgency-hit areas.
President Rodrigo Duterte said without elaborating late Tuesday he had accepted Secretary Jesus Dureza’s resignation and fired two high officials who were implicated in the alleged corruption.
Duterte suggested in a speech that Dureza was not involved in corrupt deals but headed the corruption-hit government agency, which oversees efforts to settle decades-long communist and Muslim rebellions. Duterte has said he has been overwhelmed by the enormity of official corruption.
Dureza said in his resignation letter to the president that he had made efforts to fight corruption in the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process but failed.
