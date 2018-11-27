Pence, Kushner head to Capitol for criminal justice push

WASHINGTON — Vice-President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, are visiting Capitol Hill as lawmakers from both major political parties push Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to hold a vote on a rewrite of the nation’s criminal justice sentencing laws.

A rare bipartisan coalition is pushing for the criminal justice bill. The legislation would revise 1980s and ’90s-era federal “tough on crime” laws by boosting rehabilitation efforts for federal prisoners and giving judges more discretion when sentencing nonviolent offenders, particularly for drug offences.

Senators announced a bipartisan agreement on the legislation earlier this month, but McConnell has yet to say whether he will hold a vote on the bill.

Pence and Kushner are expected to push McConnell on the legislation Tuesday at a private luncheon for Republican senators.

Mary Clare Jalonick, The Associated Press