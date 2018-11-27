Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Police looking for woman who may have given birth in Mississauga park
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 27, 2018 10:52 am EST
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT/Twitter
Police are looking for a woman and a newborn in Mississauga who they believe may be in medical distress after evidence of childbirth was found in a local park.
Peel police say they received a call around 4 p.m. Monday after a passerby walking a dog came across signs of a birth.
Const. Iryna Yashnyk says officers found blood, forceps and other items in Sugar Maple Woods Park but no woman or child.
Yashnyk says they have no information on the woman and are asking for the public’s help to track her and the child down.
She says officers checked the area as well as hospitals and haven’t found the woman or child.
They want the woman to go the hospital and to call them because they are worried about their health and safety.
Not what you want to find in your neighbourhood’s park. Maybe it was a rogue midwife?