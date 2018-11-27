Woman in her 70s seriously injured in crash north of Markham

A two-vehicle crash north of Markham has left a woman in her 70s with life-threatening injuries.

York police were called to the intersection of Stouffville Road and Warden Avenue around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

The woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. The other driver remained at the scene and was not injured.

Stouffville is closed from Kennedy Road to Warden as police investigate the cause of the crash.