Maldives court annuls conviction of former president

MALE, Maldives — The Maldives’ top court has annulled a conviction for the country’s former president on terror charges that carried a 13-year prison sentence.

The Supreme Court on Monday set aside Mohamed Nasheed’s conviction, saying there were no grounds for him to be charged under the terrorism law and that the state had failed to produce sufficient evidence.

Nasheed, who became Maldives’ first democratically elected president in 2008, was sentenced to prison in 2015 for ordering the detention of a top judge when he was president in 2012. The court said at the time that the judge’s arrest amounted to abduction.

After one year in prison, Nasheed travelled to Britain for medical treatment and took asylum there.

He returned home after after strongman Yameen Abdul Gayoom lost a presidential election in September.

