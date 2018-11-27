Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Hundreds of bodies exhumed from mass grave in Syria's Raqqa
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 27, 2018 7:26 am EST
BEIRUT — A local official in Raqqa says more than 500 bodies have so far been exhumed from one of the largest mass graves discovered near the Syrian city, once the capital of the Islamic State group’s self-styled caliphate.
Raqqa was liberated in a U.S.-backed campaign that ended more than a year ago, but rescuers and recovery teams continue to locate mass graves around the northern city.
More than a month after digging began in the Panorama mass grave, forensic teams continue to lift bodies believed to have been buried there during the four-month campaign to liberate Raqqa.
Estimates put the number of bodies buried there at around 1,500. Hammoud al-Shawakh, a local official involved in the work, said Tuesday that 516 bodies have been exhumed.
The Associated Press
