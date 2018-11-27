Desert detention camp for migrant kids still growing

TORNILLO, Texas — The Trump administration announced in June that it would open a temporary shelter for up to 360 migrant children in an isolated corner of the Texas desert. The facility has since expanded into a detention camp holding thousands of teenagers — and it shows every sign of becoming more permanent.

By Monday, 2,349 largely Central American boys and girls between the ages of 13 and 17 were sleeping inside the highly guarded facility in canvas tents.

An Associated Press investigation has found that federal plans to close Tornillo by New Years’ Eve may be nearly impossible to meet. A contract obtained by AP shows the project could continue into 2020 and planned closures have already been extended three times since this summer.

Garance Burke And Martha Mendoza, The Associated Press