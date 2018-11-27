Canadiens captain Shea Weber to make season debut against Hurricanes

BROSSARD, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens will have captain Shea Weber back on the ice when they host the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday night.

It will be Weber’s first game since Dec. 16, 2017.

The 33-year-old defenceman spent the last 11 months recovering from injuries to his left foot and knee and surgeries to repair both issues.

Weber told reporters after the Canadiens’ practice Monday that he felt good physically and was ready to play.

“It’s been a long time,” Weber said. “It’s been frustrating, it’s been hard, it’s been gruelling. But we’re here.

“I’m excited right now to get going.”

When a reporter pointed out how long it had been since he last played — 345 days — Weber laughed.

“I should be well rested then,” he said.

“Try to keep it simple, help out any way I can and hopefully help us moving forward,” he added when asked what he expects from himself in his return.

The Canadiens have lost four straight games and open Tuesday fifth in the Atlantic Division with 27 points through 24 games.

Weber had six goals and 10 assists in 26 games for Montreal last season.

He has 189 career goals in 867 regular-season games.

The Canadian Press