Bomb, gun threats lock down Georgia school district
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 27, 2018 12:47 pm EST
DECATUR, Ga. — Police say multiple schools are on lockdown in an Atlanta suburb as police investigate a bomb threat at one school and threats of gun violence at two other schools.
Decatur police said Tuesday that a system-wide lockdown was imposed “out of precaution” across the City Schools of Decatur. The city’s private schools followed suit.
Some elementary students were evacuated from their classrooms and moved to other buildings under police escort.
Police said in a mid-day update that they’ve found no evidence to substantiate the threats.
But police say officers will remain stationed at every school throughout the day, and no student will be allowed to leave until the lockdown is lifted. School officials advised parents not to go the schools, to avoid interfering with safety procedures.
The Associated Press
