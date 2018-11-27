Loading articles...

Austrian Christine Scheyer fastest in first training run at Lake Louise

Christine Scheyer of Austria skis down the course during a training run for the women's World Cup downhill ski race in Lake Louise, Alta., on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Austria’s Christine Scheyer won the first women’s downhill training run at the Lake Louise World Cup stop on Tuesday.

Scheyer, who has one career World Cup podium appearance (first in Austria in 2017), completed her run in one minute 50.61 seconds.

Romane Miradoli of France was second (1:50.82) and Tamara Tippler of Austria was third (1:51.08).

Valerie Grenier of St. Isidore, Ont., was the top Canadian, finishing 22nd. Marie-Michele Gagnon of Lac-Etchemin, Que., was 31st.

The skiers have training runs Wednesday and Thursday before the downhill races on Friday and Saturday.

A super-G goes Sunday.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.