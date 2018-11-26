Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Women shot while taking children to see holiday lights
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 26, 2018 5:16 am EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Tennessee say two women taking children to see a Christmas light show at the Memphis Zoo have been wounded in an apparent road rage shooting.
News outlets report the two were taken to a hospital for treatment and the children were not injured. Memphis police responded to a report of an aggravated assault Saturday night and found the driver and an adult passenger had been wounded.
The driver told police she was waiting in traffic to go to the zoo when another car tried to cut her off. She said she then attempted to speak to the men in the car, but the car tried to cut her off again and hit her car. She said that’s when she and her passenger were shot.
An investigation is ongoing.
