Loading articles...

Woman tells of torture, beatings in Chinese detention camp

WASHINGTON — A woman says she was beaten and tortured at one of the internment camps where the Chinese government has detained members of a persecuted ethnic group.

Twenty-nine-year-old Mihrigul Tursun says she was electrocuted and forced to take unknown drugs at a camp for people from the Muslim Uighur (WEE’-guhr) minority. She says she begged authorities to kill her.

She spoke to journalists Monday at the National Press Club in Washington amid a campaign to create awareness of the situation.

Human rights groups say China has detained up to 2 million Uighurs to promote what the government calls “ethnic unity” in the country’s far west.

Tursun was eventually allowed to leave with her Egyptian-born children to Cairo. She now lives in the U.S.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.