Vancouver Whitecaps exercise option to keep Reyna, ditch Marinovic

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have opted to let go of nine players, including starting goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic.

The club announced Monday that it will not exercise options on the contracts of three defenders (Jose Aja, Roberto Dominguez and Aaron Maund), three midfielders (Marvin Emnes, Aly Ghazal and Brek Shea), a striker (Myer Bevan) and two goalies (Marinovic and Spencer Richey).

Seven other players have had their contracts extended, including Canadian defenders Doneil Henry and Brett Levis, midfielders Nicolas Mezquida, David Norman Jr. and Yordy Reyna, striker Erik Hurtado and ‘keeper Sean Melvin.

The ‘Caps still have 10 other players under contract, although one — captain Kendall Waston — has publicly stated his intention to leave the organization.

Newly minted head coach Marc Dos Santos says in a statement that the decisions on options are the “first of many off-season moves for the club.”

The Whitecaps will have an opportunity to make more moves on Dec. 9 during Major League Soccer’s half-day trade window. Free agency will begin on Dec. 11.

The Canadian Press