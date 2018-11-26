Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Trump charity did not donate last year amid closure
by Bernard Condon, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 26, 2018 3:02 pm EST
NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s charitable foundation is reporting it made no donations last year, a sharp break from the 2016 election year when it gave away millions of dollars and drew a lawsuit alleging it was acting as a quasi-political group.
The 2017 tax return posted on the non-profit monitoring website GuideStar shows the Donald J. Trump Foundation took in no new money from outside groups last year and donated nothing. Trump had promised before taking office to dissolve the foundation to avoid conflicts with his presidential duties.
Trump and other foundation directors are being sued by New York’s attorney general for allegedly using its money to settle business disputes, help his presidential campaign and for personal items. The suit argues the foundation should be dissolved only under court supervision.
Bernard Condon, The Associated Press
