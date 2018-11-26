Students called heroes for rousing residents of burning home

WORCESTER, Mass. — Four members of a Massachusetts high school’s JROTC program are being hailed as heroes for rushing into a burning home and rousing the sleeping residents, including several children.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that the students at North High School in Worcester saw smoke as they drove past the three-story home at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Jordan Parker and Abderrahman Sebbai, both 17, 16-year-old Raesean Goodney and 15-year-old Marquis Bell called 911, then with another adult motorist who stopped, broke down the front door and spread out to different floors.

Thirteen residents escaped unharmed, including six children ages 2 to 10.

Resident Danielle Cormier says the boys are “my heroes, forever.”

Fire officials say the building’s smoke detectors apparently weren’t working.

Parker says there is no doubt that JROTC training helped.

___

Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com

The Associated Press