Student who was told her crop top was too distracting for gym to get apology

FREDERICTON — A Fredericton student who was told that the crop top she wore to a campus gym was too distracting will get an apology from St. Thomas University.

MacKenzie Parsons says she was embarrassed and shocked when a male gym employee warned her that there was a policy being developed that would not allow crop tops.

The 21-year-old took to social media to complain, and noted that male students often went shirtless or wore muscle shirts that were ripped down the sides.

Jeffrey Carleton, associate vice-president of communications at St. Thomas University, said the situation was terribly mishandled by the university and the student would be getting an apology.

He said the university is developing a policy but it’s based on health and safety in an effort to keep sweat off the gym equipment.

Carleton says the new policy will not be gender specific or deal with any specific kind of clothing.

The Canadian Press