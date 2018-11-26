Loading articles...

Man in serious condition after shots fired in Ajax

Police tape off an area on Hibbard Drive in Ajax after a shooting on Nov. 25, 2018. CITYNEWS

Durham police are searching for suspects after a man was shot in Ajax Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Hibbard Drive, near Rossland Road and Harwood Avenue, just after 9 p.m. for reports of gunfire in the area.

Police describe the victim’s condition as serious.

No suspect description has been released.

The area has been taped off while police investigate.

