Shayok scores 18 pts to lead Iowa St. past Omaha 82-55

AMES, Iowa — Marial Shayok scored 18 points, freshman Tyrese Haliburton had 16 and Iowa State cruised past Nebraska-Omaha 82-55 on Monday night for its third straight win.

Michael Jacobson scored 13 points with 10 rebounds for his first double-double with the Cyclones (6-1), who never trailed in disposing of the Mavericks.

Iowa State showed no signs of fatigue after spending last week at the Maui Invitational, scoring the game’s first 11 points and jumping ahead 41-28 by the break. Freshman Talen Horton-Tucker then buried back-to-back 3s to make it a 60-36 game with just over 14 minutes left.

Terrence Lewis scored 15 points and Horton-Tucker had 14 points, six rebounds and five steals for Iowa State. The Cyclones outrebounded the Mavs 46-33.

JT Gibson scored 16 to lead Omaha (3-4).

THE BIG PICTURE

Omaha: The Mavericks fell to 0-9 against Big 12 teams. This was the first of a five-game road trip for Omaha, which will also face Arizona State and Oregon during that stretch.

Iowa St: Haliburton has looked like he belongs in a Big 12 uniform from the moment the season started. But this was the first time he completely took over a game for a stretch, scoring 16 points with three rebounds, two steals and a block in the first half alone. The Cyclones landed a good one in the lanky and long 6-foot-5 point guard.

UP NEXT

Iowa State hosts North Dakota State on Dec. 3.

Omaha plays at Arizona State on Wednesday.

Luke Meredith, The Associated Press