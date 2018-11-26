Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Several thousand expected for air ambulance crash memorial
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 26, 2018 8:34 am EST
BISMARCK, N.D. — Organizers are expecting several thousand people to attend a memorial for three people killed in an air ambulance crash near Bismarck.
The service for paramedic Chris Iverson, nurse Bonnie Cook and pilot Todd Lasky begins at 10 a.m. Monday at the Bismarck Event Center.
The Bismarck Tribune says dozens of ambulance services from across North Dakota and beyond plan to participate in a procession from the Eastgate Funeral Home to the event centre. Police and fire departments will also participate.
The air ambulance carrying the three crashed into a farm field shortly after taking off from Bismarck on Nov. 18. The twin-engine plane was flying to Williston to pick up a patient. The Civil Air Patrol said an initial investigation indicates the Cessna 441 might have broken up in midair.
___
Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com
The Associated Press
