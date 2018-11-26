Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
School security guard accused of raping several students
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 26, 2018 8:46 pm EST
CLEVELAND — Police say a security guard at a Cleveland high school raped multiple students.
Authorities say the 29-year-old guard is charged with rape and is being held in jail on $300,000 bond. A spokeswoman for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District tells Cleveland.com the security guard is on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the case.
Court records say the man forced a 15-year-old girl to perform oral sex on him in one case. Officials say the suspect tracked the victims on social media and sent them several inappropriate messages.
A sex crimes detective wrote in court filings that it is anticipated more students will come forward.
The suspect made his first appearance in court Saturday.
The Associated Press
