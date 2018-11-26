Regina police won't release RCMP review of investigation in laundry chute death

Regina’s police chief says he won’t release an RCMP review into the death of a woman who plunged 10 storeys down a hotel laundry chute.

Evan Bray says there was nothing in the review that wasn’t covered by the coroner’s inquest.

Nadine Machiskinic was found at the bottom of the chute in Regina’s Delta Hotel in January 2015.

The inquest heard it took police 60 hours to open an investigation and more than a year before they began looking for two men shown on surveillance video with someone who appeared to be Machiskinic.

The coroner initially ruled the cause of her death could not be determined, but later changed it to accidental.

A jury at a coroner’s inquest last year changed the ruling back to undetermined, so Regina police asked the RCMP to look into the death.

Bray met with Machiskinic’s family earlier this month to discuss the review and says the case is closed pending new evidence.

An autopsy report said Machiskinic, a mother of four, died of blunt force trauma to the head, neck and trunk consistent with a fall. Blood tests showed she had alcohol and a mix of methadone and three other drugs in her system, as well as high levels of sleeping medication.

The Canadian Press





