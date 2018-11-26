Rafinha to undergo surgery after tearing knee ligament

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona says midfielder Rafinha will need knee surgery and is expected to be out for the rest of the season.

The club says tests have confirmed a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Rafinha’s left knee. He will undergo surgery in the coming days.

Rafinha got hurt in the team’s 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league on Saturday.

The Brazilian had torn a ligament in his right knee in 2015, and had a meniscus injury in the same leg in 2017.

The Associated Press