Radford beats Division II Glenville State 102-69

RADFORD, Va. — Carlik Jones scored 15 points, Ed Polite Jr. had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Radford beat Division II Glenville State 102-69 on Monday night.

Tied at 45, Radford hit nine of its next 15 shots, outscoring the Pioneers 21-9 for a 66-53 lead. Anias Saunders knocked down a 3-pointer to reach the century mark with 59 seconds left.

Devonnte Holland and freshman Cle’von Greene scored 12 points apiece for Radford (5-1), which outrebounded Glenville State 48-28. Caleb Tanner added 11 points on 3-of-10 shooting as the Highlanders made nine 3-pionters and hit 13 of 15 free throws.

Radford led 41-35 at the break as Glenville State stayed close by hitting 8 of 20 3-pointers. The Pioneers made just five shots inside the arc in the half.

Phil Bledsoe led Glenville State with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Kalin Johnson made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points, Darhius Nunn added 12 points with seven assists and Davion Johnson chipped in with 12 points.

