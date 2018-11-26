No. 25 Mississippi St cruises past Alcorn St 88-65

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Nick Weatherspoon and Lamar Peters both scored 17 points, Reggie Perry added 16 points and 11 rebounds and No. 25 Mississippi State beat Alcorn State 88-65 on Monday night.

Mississippi State was efficient on offence, shooting 33 of 54 (61 per cent) from the field. Weatherspoon shot 6 of 10, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range. Peters was 6 of 9 shooting, including 5 of 8 from behind the arc.

The Bulldogs led by as many as 33 points in the second half. Quinndary Weatherspoon added 14 points and Tyson Carter had 10.

Mississippi State (5-1) was a little careless with turnovers in the opening minutes, but recovered to push its lead to 44-29 by halftime. The Bulldogs shot 17 of 25 (68 per cent) from the field in the first half, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

Alcorn State (1-6) was led by Deshaw Andrews, who scored 26 points. The Braves shot just 37.3 per cent from the field.

BIG PICTURE

Alcorn State: The Braves had some good moments, but let the Bulldogs have way too many wide open looks. Alcorn State’s schedule should get easier over the next two weeks with games against Rust College, Champion Christian and Fisk University.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs were sloppy early, but cleaned things up and cruised to the easy nonconference win. Mississippi State’s good performance from 3-point range (11 of 24, 46 per cent) was a welcome change after shooting just 26.2 per cent beyond the arc over the season’s first five games.

UP NEXT

Alcorn State hosts Rust on Saturday.

Mississippi State travels to face Dayton on Friday.

David Brandt, The Associated Press