Nissan's Ghosn: From auto industry icon to scandal

PARIS — A trailblazer and visionary in the auto industry, Carlos Ghosn is also a highflyer prone to excesses that may have contributed to his surprise downfall as head of the world’s leading auto group.

Ghosn was arrested last week in Japan for allegedly falsifying financial reports and misusing funds at Nissan Motor Co. It was a stunning reversal for the industry icon.

Ghosn turned around France’s Renault SA and then Japan’s Nissan Motor Co., eventually linking them in an alliance with Mitsubishi Motor Corp. in their top-selling venture.

But while renowned as an industry cost cutter, he spent lavishly on himself. Prosecutors say he is suspected of underreporting his income by $44 million over five years.

The Mitsubishi Motors board was meeting Monday to consider whether to dismiss him as chairman.

The Associated Press