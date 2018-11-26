Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
NASA spacecraft lands on Mars to dig deep
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 26, 2018 3:13 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 26, 2018 at 3:13 pm EST
Journalists gather at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory awaiting the landing of InSight on Mars Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A NASA spacecraft has landed on Mars to explore the planet’s interior.
Flight controllers announced that the spacecraft InSight touched down Monday, after a perilous supersonic descent through the red Martian skies. Confirmation came via radio signals that took more than eight minutes to cross the nearly 100 million miles (160 million kilometres) between Mars and Earth.
There was no immediate word on whether the lander was in good working order. NASA satellites around Mars will provide updates.
It is NASA’s eighth successful Mars landing since the 1976 Vikings.
The thee-legged, one-armed InSight will operate from the same spot for the next two years. It landed less than 400 miles (600 kilometres) from NASA’s Curiosity rover, which until Monday was the youngest working robot in town.
