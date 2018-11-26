Montenegro seeks explanation from Serbia on coup suspect

PODGORICA, Montenegro — Montenegro has summoned Serbia’s ambassador after a suspect on trial over a failed 2016 pro-Russia coup fled to the Serbian Embassy to avoid detention.

Branka Milic walked out of the courtroom during a hearing Friday, complaining that her rights had been violated. The court then ordered her detained but she surfaced at the Serbian Embassy.

Milic holds Serbian citizenship. She is among 14 suspects on trial for plotting to overthrow the Montenegrin government in October 2016 to avert the country’s NATO bid. Two Russians are also on trial, but Moscow has denied involvement.

Montenegro’s foreign ministry said Monday it has requested Serbia’s official position. The statement says Serbian Ambassador Zoran Bingulac has confirmed Milic is at the embassy and that Serbia is “aware of the legal procedure and the necessary obligations.”

The Associated Press