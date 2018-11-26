Judge to hear arguments on plea change by terror suspect

CHICAGO — The six-year-old case of a suburban Chicago man accused of trying to detonate what he believed was a bomb in Chicago may be nearing a resolution.

A Chicago federal judge hears arguments Monday on a defence motion to let 25-year-old Adel Daoud enter an Alford plea, in which he doesn’t admit guilt but concedes evidence will lead to his conviction.

If the judge grants the defence request, there would be no trial.

Prosecutors want a trial . They cite defence statements they intend to put “the FBI on trial” for entrapping Daoud, arguing that accepting the plea lets those claims stand.

Prosecutors also oppose Daoud’s request to enter Alford pleas in separate indictments alleging he solicited an agent’s murder and attacked an inmate who drew a picture of the Prophet Muhammad.

The Associated Press