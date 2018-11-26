Loading articles...

India marks 10 years since Mumbai attacks; US offers reward

MUMBAI, India — As Mumbai marks the 10th anniversary of attacks that killed 166 in India’s financial capital, the United States has made a new reward offer for information on the 2008 siege.

The Pakistani gunmen who waged the attack were killed or captured.

But U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement Monday that those who planned the attack had not been convicted. He called on Pakistan to implement sanctions against those responsible and said the U.S. was offering a new $5 million reward and was committed to seeing those responsible face justice.

On Nov. 26, 2008, the gunmen staged co-ordinated attacks in the heart of Mumbai. They targeted two luxury hotels, a Jewish centre, a tourist restaurant and a crowded train station in three days of carnage.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.