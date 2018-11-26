Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Former NYC math teacher pleads guilty to making bombs
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 26, 2018 6:03 pm EST
NEW YORK — A former New York City high school math teacher and his twin brother have admitted to stockpiling explosive materials and paying students to help them make bombs.
Christian Toro and Tyler Toro, both of the Bronx, pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court Monday to federal explosive charges.
The 28-year-old brothers were arrested in February after a bomb threat was called into a Harlem charter school by students. Christian shortly resigned from the school, and prosecutors say school officials discovered bomb making instructions on his laptop.
Authorities say agents raided the brothers’ apartment and found numerous components to make explosives. They say the two also paid students to dismantle fireworks and store the explosive powder.
The 28-year-olds each face up to 10 years in prison when they’re sentenced on March 26.
The Associated Press
