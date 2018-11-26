Carcillo speaks out on alleged hazing experience while a member of team

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Philadelphia Flyers left wing Daniel Carcillo is restrained by referee Ian Walsh (29) in the first period against the Minnesota Wild during a preseason NHL hockey game in St. Paul, Minn., on September 25, 2010. Daniel Carcillo spoke out on Saturday night about his experience with hazing while a member of the OHL's Sarnia Sting, detailing how he feels Canada's hockey culture needs to change. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Andy King
Former NHL player Daniel Carcillo spoke out about the alleged hazing he endured as a member of the Ontario Hockey League this past weekend.
In a lengthy 15-post narrative on Saturday, Carcillo detailed how as a 17-year-old rookie on the 2002-2003 Sarnia Sting he was bullied by his teammates.
Carcillo described being beaten with the sawed off paddle of a goaltender’s hockey stick on a daily basis.
He also said he reached a breaking point when he and six or seven other rookies were stuffed into the washroom on a charter bus as veteran players spat their chewing tobacco through the vent.
The OHL did not immediately respond for comment.
Unrestricted free agent Shawn Matthias tweeted Carcillo’s series of posts, saying his experience as a rookie in major junior left him “an angry confused young man.”