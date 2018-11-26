Loading articles...

Calgary Stampeders return to McMahon Stadium with Grey Cup

Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson celebrates winning the Grey Cup with fans after returning to Calgary, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

CALGARY — Tired but happy Calgary Stampeders filed off the buses at McMahon Stadium with the Grey Cup in tow Monday.

The Stampeders defeated the Ottawa Redblacks 27-16 for the CFL’s championship trophy less than 24 hours earlier in Edmonton.

Head coach Dave Dickenson and several players arrived shortly after noon and were greeted by about 70 well-wishers in McMahon’s parking lot.

A celebration of Calgary’s Grey Cup win will be held Tuesday at city hall.

The Canadian Press

