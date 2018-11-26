Broncos tight end Jeff Heuerman out with broken ribs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Jeff Heuerman’s breakout season came to a premature end Monday with word that he sustained broken ribs and a bruised lung in the Denver Broncos’ 24-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Coach Vance Joseph said on his weekly radio show that Heuerman has three broken ribs and would miss the rest of the season.

Joseph also said outside linebacker Shaq Barrett will miss two to four weeks with torn rib cartilage.

Heuerman had two receptions for 44 yards before getting hurt Sunday. For the season, he has 33 receptions for 281 yards, both career highs, and two touchdowns, tying his career best.

A third-round draft pick in 2015, Heuerman missed his rookie year with a knee injury and came into the 2018 season with just 18 career receptions for 283 yards and four TDs

Heuerman, however, emerged as Case Keenum’s primary tight end target after Jake Butt went on IR with a knee injury two months ago. Rookie Troy Fumagalli is missing the season with a sports hernia.

The Broncos will now rely more on fourth-year pro Matt LaCosse, who scored his first career touchdown Sunday.

Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press