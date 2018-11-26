Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Breast implant injuries hidden as patients' questions mount
by Meghan Hoyer, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 26, 2018 12:02 pm EST
WASHINGTON — Breast implant recipients say that for years data on ruptures and other problems was kept hidden by the U.S. government and manufacturers, making it hard to know whether the medical devices are safe.
A joint investigation by The Associated Press and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists found that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowed breast implant manufacturers to report problems in bulk, rather than individually, effectively suppressing the actual number of complaints about injuries and malfunctions.
The breast implant reporting issue is just one of the problems caused by the FDA’s current tracking system for medical device problems. Agency officials say they have requested millions to overhaul the system to help the agency become the first among world regulators to identify and act on medical device safety problems.
