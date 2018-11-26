Suspect sought after Brampton bus driver assaulted

Peel police are searching for man who allegedly assaulted a City of Brampton bus driver earlier this month.

The incident happened in the area of Bovaird and Van Kirk drives just before 1 a.m. on Nov. 4.

Police say the man boarded the bus and refused to pay. The driver stopped the bus and told the man to either pay or get off the bus.

According to police, the man then punched and kicked the driver.

The driver suffered minor injuries.