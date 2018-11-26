Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Suspect sought after Brampton bus driver assaulted
by News staff
Posted Nov 26, 2018 5:46 am EST
Security camera images of a man sought in connection with an assault on a City of Brampton bus driver on Nov. 4, 2018. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police
Peel police are searching for man who allegedly assaulted a City of Brampton bus driver earlier this month.
The incident happened in the area of Bovaird and Van Kirk drives just before 1 a.m. on Nov. 4.
Police say the man boarded the bus and refused to pay. The driver stopped the bus and told the man to either pay or get off the bus.
According to police, the man then punched and kicked the driver.
The driver suffered minor injuries.
