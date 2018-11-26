Loading articles...

1 man injured in shooting near Dufferin and Eglington

A man has been taken to hospital with at least one gunshot wound to his arm after a shooting near Dufferin and Eglinton. CITYNEWS/George Joseph

A man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in the area of Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West.

Police were called to Vaughan Road and Northcliffe Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. to reports of a gunshot.

The male victim was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his arm.

Police are investigating reports two men were seen fleeing the scene, but no descriptions have been made available.

