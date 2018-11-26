Loading articles...

1 killed, 6 injured when car plows into NYC pedestrians

Last Updated Nov 26, 2018 at 9:15 pm EST

Breaking News

Police say a van attempting to parallel park on a New York City street went into a crowd of pedestrians.

The Fire Department says one person has been killed and five others are being evaluated for injuries.

Authorities say it happened shortly before 7 p.m. Monday in Manhattan’s Chinatown.

The exact circumstances are being investigated.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

rtb

Theres going to be a ton of cliches to this story.

November 26, 2018 at 8:56 pm