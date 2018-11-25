Loading articles...

WHL Roundup: Fasko-Rudas scores twice as Silvertips hold off Winterhawks 5-3

PORTLAND, Ore. — Martin Fasko-Rudas scored twice as the Everett Silvertips held off the Portland Winterhawks for a 5-3 victory in Western Hockey League action Sunday evening.

Luke Ormsby’s marker at 17:34 of the second period capped a three goal run that put Everett (19-7-1) ahead 4-1 and stood as the eventual game-winner.

Reece Vitelli and Connor Dewar, into an empty net, also scored for the Silvertips.

Jared Freadrich, Michal Kvasnica and Joachim Blichfeld replied for the Winterhawks (14-9-2), who cut their deficit to 4-3 on Blichfield’s power-play maker at 9:27 of the third period.

Dewar’s goal at 19:31 of the third sealed the victory for Everett.

Dustin Wolf turned away 30 shots for Everett. Shane Farkas stopped 27 shots for Portland.

The Winterhawks went 1 for 5 on the power play, while the Silvertips were scoreless in seven chances with the man advantage.

The Canadian Press

