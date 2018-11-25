Top 25 Capsules

HONOLULU — Alanna Smith scored a season-high 30 points before No. 8 Stanford’s game against Hawaii was called with 48.2 seconds left when Cardinal guard Anna Wilson got hurt Sunday.

The junior, who is the sister of NFL star Russell Wilson, fell backward and hit a chair while playing defence according to Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer. Wilson remained down on the court for about 20 minutes while medical personnel attended to her. They stabilized her neck before she was taken to a hospital.

While she was being treated on the court, the officials and coaches decided to end the game. The Cardinal (6-0) won 81-59 in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown.

Smith finished three points shy of her career high in points scored. The 6-foot-4 forward made 12 of her 15 shots from the field, including 3 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Makenna Woodfolk scored 16 points and Courtney Middap added 11 for the Rainbow Wahine (1-6).

No. 10 TEXAS 72, FORDHAM 54

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Sug Sutton scored 17 points, Jatarie White added 16 and Texas clamped down defensively late to beat Fordham in the championship game of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Charli Collier scored 11 and Destiny Littleton added 10 for the Longhorns (6-0), who had 14 points off turnovers and 17 second-chance points. Texas also shot the game’s first 17 free throws.

Bre Cavanaugh had 18 for Fordham (4-3), which scored 23 points in the game’s first 10 minutes and scored 31 points in the 30 minutes that followed.

Kendell Heremaia added 17 for the Rams, who were outrebounded 39-19.

The three-day weekend in southwest Florida provided one test after another for Texas, which lost Lashann Higgs to a knee injury in the second quarter of their tournament opener on Friday and needed to rally to top Quinnipiac. It then needed to hold off a second-half rally try by Michigan in Saturday’s semifinals, and wasn’t in full control of the title game until the final minutes.

No. 21 MISSOURI 62, Duke 54

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Hannah Schuchts made every shot she took except a free throw in the final seconds, setting career highs with six 3-pointers and 25 points, to lead Missouri to a win over Duke for fifth place in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Schuchts, a junior forward whose previous career game highs were four 3-pointers and 12 points, was 8-of-8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the line, her only miss coming with 18 seconds left.

The Tigers (5-2) were 16 of 34 outside the arc for 47 per cent and only 3 of 20 inside it.

Haley Gorecki had four 3-pointers and 24 points, while Leaonna Odom added 15 points and Onome Akinbode-James grabbed 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils (3-3).

No. 24 MIAMI 73, TEMPLE 61

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Beatrice Mompremier scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for her fifth double-double this season and Miami defeated Temple.

Kelsey Marshall went 4 of 6 from the arc and added 17 points and Emese Hof had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Hurricanes (6-1).

Mia Davis had three 3-pointers for 19 points and 11 rebounds for her third double-double this season and Alliya Butts added 18 points and five assists for the Owls (2-4), who lost their fourth in a row.

The Owls got within six with under seven minutes left but baskets by Mompremier and Taylor Mason extended the lead back to 10. The Owls didn’t get closer than seven after that with Miami closing the game on a 5-0 run.

The Associated Press