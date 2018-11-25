The Latest: Rookie QBs Allen, Mayfield off to hot starts

The Latest on Week 12 in the NFL (all times EDT):

1:45 p.m.

This year’s rookie quarterback class is off to a good start in Week 12.

Josh Allen threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Robert Foster to help Buffalo jump to a 14-0 lead over Jacksonville, while Baker Mayfield has a touchdown pass for Cleveland as the Browns leaped to a 14-0 lead over Cincinnati.

Josh Rosen leads the Cardinals against the Chargers later in the day.

Meanwhile, the Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski has announced his return from an injury by hauling in a touchdown pass from Tom Brady to forge a 7-all tie with the New York Jets

1 p.m.

It’s not quite Showdown Sunday in the NFL in Week 12.

Of the 11 games on deck, none involves two teams with winning records. The closest is the early afternoon visit by Seattle (5-5) to Carolina (6-4), while a pair of 5-5 teams meet later in the day when Miami visits Indianapolis.

Elsewhere, the Jaguars visit the Bills, the Browns visit the Bengals, the Patriots travel to the Jets, the Giants are in Philadelphia, the 49ers head to Tampa Bay and the Raiders visit Baltimore.

The Cardinals visit the Chargers and the Steelers visit the Broncos later in the day.

Perhaps the most important matchup comes Sunday night, when the Packers (4-5-1) visit the Vikings (5-4-1) in a matchup of NFC North rivals competing for a wild-card playoff spot.

