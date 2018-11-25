Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Tens of thousands in India demand rebuilding of Hindu temple
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 25, 2018 7:18 am EST
LUCKNOW, India — Tens of thousands of Hindus have gathered in a northern Indian city renewing calls to build a Hindu temple on a site where a mosque was attacked and demolished in 1992, sparking deadly Hindu-Muslim violence.
Sunday’s gathering at Ayodhya, 550 kilometres (350 miles) east of New Delhi, brought Hindu holy men and activists to the town where the Hindu god Ram was believed to have been born.
Hindu fundamentalists with pickaxes and crowbars razed the 16th century Babri Mosque to the ground in December 1992.
Hindu groups say the mosque was built after a temple dedicated to Ram was destroyed by Muslim invaders.
The destruction of the mosque sparked riots across India that left at least 2,000 people dead.
The Associated Press
