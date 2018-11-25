Loading articles...

SIU-Edwardsville gets first win, 80-68 over Incarnate Word

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Tyresse Williford scored 20 points, David McFarland added 12, including a go-ahead 3-pointer, and SIU-Edwardsville rallied to beat Incarnate Word 80-68 on Sunday for its first win of the season.

McFarland broke a 33-all tie with a 3-pointer and the Cougars led 58-45 after Jaylen McCoy’s layup and 3-pointer with 9:38 to play after shooting 75 per cent from the field to that point in the second half. Christian Peevy’s 3-point play cut the lead to 11 with 7:59 to play, but the Cardinals got no closer.

Anselm Uzuegbunem scored 12 and Brandon Jackson and McCoy had 10 apiece for the Cougars (1-3), who shot 49 per cent to the Cardinals’ 46 per cent and trailed 27-26 at halftime.

Peevy scored a career-high 32 points and made 14 of 15 free throws for the Cardinals (4-5), who made 23 of 25 from the line. Morgan Taylor and Antoine Smith Jr. scored 11 apiece and Augustine Ene had 10.

The Associated Press

