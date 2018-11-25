Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Shiffrin cuts through fog, leads 1st run of World Cup slalom
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 25, 2018 11:27 am EST
KILLINGTON, Vt. — Mikaela Shiffrin sliced through the fog to grab the first-run lead Sunday at Killington as she chases after a third straight World Cup slalom win.
Wearing bib No. 3, the 23-year-old from Colorado finished in 52.49 seconds to take a 0.29 second advantage over Bernadette Schild of Austria into the final run. Petra Vlhova of Slovakia and Frida Hansdotter of Sweden were tied for third at 0.54 back. The only other racer within a second of Shiffrin’s time was Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden.
Shiffrin has been a pillar of consistency in the slalom. Over her last 30 World Cup races in the discipline, she’s been on the podium 28 times, including 24 wins.
She captured the opening slalom race last weekend in Levi, Finland, by holding off Vlhova and Schild.
