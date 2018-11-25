North Carolina: Fedora out as football coach after 7 seasons

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina says football coach Larry Fedora is out after seven seasons.

The school announced the decision in a news release Sunday morning. That came less than a day after an overtime loss to rival North Carolina State that dropped the Tar Heels to 2-9 and concluded with a brawl between the teams in the end zone.

Fedora’s exit completes a swift fall. The program won 11 games and an Atlantic Coast Conference division championship in 2015. UNC went 5-18 over the past two seasons marred by injuries, inexperienced players and close losses.

The move will cost UNC about $12 million owed on Fedora’s contract that runs through the 2022 season.

In a statement, athletic director Bubba Cunningham says it “simply is time to take our football program in a new direction.”

Aaron Beard, The Associated Press