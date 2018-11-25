Nolan's career night leads Samford over South Carolina State

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Kevion Nolan made 5 of 8 from 3-point range and scored a career-high 21 points to help Samford beat South Carolina State 77-60 in the Buckeye Classic on Sunday night.

Samford (7-1) had a 20-point lead early in the second half, but South Carolina State (1-6) closed the deficit to 63-58 with just less than five minutes to go. Brandon Austin scored eight points during Samford’s 14-1 run to pull away for good.

Austin finished with 13 points, Robert Allen had 11 points and eight rebounds, Ruben Guerrero added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Myron Gordon scored 10 for Samford.

Damni Applewhite had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead South Carolina State. Janai Raynor-Powell added 13 points.

Samford took the lead for good at 15-14 on the opening basket of a 9-0 run and closed the half on an 11-2 run to lead 39-23 at the break.

