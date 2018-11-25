Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $16 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $16 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in British Columbia.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 28 will be approximately $20 million.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.